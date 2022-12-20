The 30th Annual Gingerbread House Competition winner is from NC!

Every year folks from around the nation send in their best Gingerbread Houses to the Omni Grove Park Inn.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 30th Annual Gingerbread House Competition is on display right now at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. You can see the display through Monday, January 2, 2023.

(note on viewing the display from Omni Grove Park Inn: Guests not staying at the Resort are invited to view the display after 6:00 p.m. on Sundays or anytime Monday through Thursday, based on parking availability and excluding holidays and the following dates: December 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and January 1)

The entries come from all over the nation. There are several divisions: child, teen, and adult. The houses don’t actually have to be houses, but they do have to be 100% edible.

The Triad has several entries on display including CBC Junior whose Teen entry is from Reidsville and is called The End Of The Train.

Cheryl Masters from Concord’s display shows a fairytale scene of Once Upon A Time. Then there’s Shanta Faison from Winston-Salem who created a stone house decorated for the holiday.

Winners get prize money and this year the Grand Prize winner is Ann Bailey from Cary. Her creation is on display on a turntable and behind glass! It is a scene of Peter Pan. You can see Pan and Wendy flying over the town as well as Tinker Bell and Captain Hook. Her take-home prize was $7,500.

It’s estimated that many entries were created with more than 500+ hours of work.