‘The Bear’ footrace canceled after accident involving vehicle, multiple people

LINVILLE, N.C. — “The Bear” footrace in Linville was cancelled after an accident involving multiple pedestrians and a vehicle Thursday.

According to Grandfather Mountain Highland Games officials, the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105 in Linville.

Officials said the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games took immediate action to cancel the race.

“The Bear,” part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, is a 5-mile footrace that starts at the intersection in Linville and ends on top of Grandfather Mountain.

Multiple witnesses said a shuttle van hit several people.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.