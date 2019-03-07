GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just the “bear necessities” of summer! We’ve rounded up some of the most "beary adorable" videos and photos stealing our hearts so far, this summer. We’re talking about the craziest, the wildest, and the downright best bear moments. The best part, summer is far from over so standby for even more beary cute moments.

1. PEEK-A-BOO BEAR!

Coming in at number one: The Peek-A-Boo Bear! In this beary adorable video a sheriff’s deputy plays peek-a-boo with a bear at a gas station in Tahoe City, CA.

2. BEAR NAPS IN CLOSET

Coming in at number two: Bear Naps In Closet. It’s not every day that you find a bear in a closet. That’s exactly what happened in Missoula County, Montana. When deputies arrived at the house they found a black bear had opened the door to the home’s mudroom and somehow managed to deadbolt the door from the inside. Now that’s a smart but sleepy bear.

Bear naps in closet

Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office

3. BEARS LIKE BIRD FEEDERS

Coming in at number three: Bears Like Bird Feeders! A woman who was having trouble with squirrels emptying her bird feeders came up with a solution but it attracted an animal with a much bigger appetite – a very hungry bear! Video shows the bear digging in and snacking away at the feeder.

4. MOMMA BEAR HELPS CUBS

Coming in at number four: Momma Bear Helps Cubs! What’s more adorable than a momma bear helping her four cubs across the road in the Great Smoky Mountains?

5. HUNGRY BEAR

Coming in at number five: Hungry Bear! After finding his trash can knocked over, Mike Odgren in Colorado checked his security footage and was surprised to see who the culprit was – a bear!

6. HOT TUB BEARS

Coming in at number six: Hot Tub Bears! A bear took a dip in a Gatlinburg tourist's hot tub but it wasn’t the only visitor!

Bear takes a dip in a hot tub

Elizabeth Strickland

The woman said instead, there were three cubs and they played for a little bit and then left after their soak in the hot tub!

Bear takes dip in hot tub

Elizabeth Strickland

7. EPIC BEAR FIGHT

Coming in at number seven: Epic Bear Fight! It’s not every day that you see two bears in an epic fight! A man in New Jersey captured two bears ready to battle in his yard!

8. BEAR BREAKS INTO CAR

Coming in at number eight: Bear Breaks Into Car! A bear broke into a car and that’s just the half of it! It took a group of deputies to get the bear out of the vehicle. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office posted the video of the bear. Deputies tied a rope to the door and stood back as it opened. The bear then scurried away!

9. THAT’S NOT A DOG!

Coming in at number nine: That’s Not A Dog! Sherry Long in Browns Summit took photos of a bear in her neighborhood off of Jackson School Road. At first, Long thought it was a dog. "We thought it was like a dog until we saw the rest of the body," she said. "I was like 'oh, my goodness it's a baby bear!'"

10. BEAR ON A STROLL

Coming in at number ten: Bear On A Stroll! It’s just a bear roaming through a yard! Check it out! A WFMY News 2 viewer in Greensboro captured a bear roaming around in their yard on Woodlyn Way in the Sedgefield Lakes neighborhood.