x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

The Blind Tiger reopens after temporarily being closed

The Blind Tiger reopened Tuesday after the Greensboro venue was temporarily closed following a visit from the city’s Safety Review board.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro nightclub has reopened after it was temporarily closed following a visit from the city’s Safety Review board.

The Blind Tiger reopened Tuesday after city officials previously found safety and code violations at the venue, as well as unpermitted structural changes.

The venue said shows start Tuesday night. The city did not confirm if two recent shootings at the venue had anything to do with the violations or temporary closure.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford College football player dies after jumping off rock into reservoir