The Blind Tiger reopens after temporarily being closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro nightclub has reopened after it was temporarily closed following a visit from the city’s Safety Review board.

The Blind Tiger reopened Tuesday after city officials previously found safety and code violations at the venue, as well as unpermitted structural changes.

The venue said shows start Tuesday night. The city did not confirm if two recent shootings at the venue had anything to do with the violations or temporary closure.

