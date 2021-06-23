The Blue Bear Bus rolls learning into Mount Airy neighborhoods

Mount Airy City Schools launched a new way to connect with students. Their newly renovated bus brings the classroom to the community.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — After an unprecedented school year, learning in the summer is more important than ever. Instead of inviting students to schools, Mount Airy City Schools is bringing school to students with the Blue Bear Bus.

Eight times during the week volunteers roll into neighborhoods in a renovated activity bus.

"That's been the highlight of my day each morning," Karl Allen, the family and child liaison said. "Watching them when they see the bus coming through just glow with excitement."

This is not your ordinary bus. It's tricked out with work stations, WiFi, an elevated work space with colorful stools, crafts, learning tools and new graphics. The program is the brainchild of the district's transportation coordinator, Jon Doss.

"I had this idea that how neat would it be to take the classroom to the communities and to the children that really need this and try to be inclusive of all," Doss said.

He saw the need to bring a program like this to their students when he was driving through the district. Now, because of Doss, other district employees, community organizations and a grant, this is a reality.

The Blue Bear Bus parks throughout the city. Students and parents are invited to build, explore and launch new ideas. On Wednesdays, you can find the bus parked outside Shiloh Baptist Church. Reverend Thomas Williams Jr. is the pastor.

"The response has been nothing but positive," Williams said. "The kids were excited for the first visit here they were coming to church saying, 'The buses are coming, the buses are coming.' And then the community members really appreciated the bus stopping here and providing an opportunity for the kids to have an outlet."

The bus has everything students need to learn but it's also filling a need in the community.

"We have summer school and summer enrichment programs at all of our facilities but we know that we have some families that can't make it there on a daily basis, so we are bringing summer camp on wheels straight to the front door,' Morgan Vasquez, the program's family liaison said.

Each week the bus brings a new theme, from S.T.E.M. complete with rocket launches and solar ovens, to a Fourth of July theme full of patriotic learning and activities. Tanya Davis is the lead teacher.

"For me the best part is the reaction from the kids," Davis said. "When they first get on the bus, they love the bus and they just seem so excited about the activities and something to do and so engaged in all the activities."

The bus is truly a community effort. The Rotary Club, National Guard, Duke Energy's grant program, a 21st Century Learning Center grant, district volunteers and local churches make it happen. The bus serves about 100 students a week from Pre-K to eighth grade.