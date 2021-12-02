'The bottleneck is the amount of vaccine that's available' | Health leaders say vaccine demand still outweighs the supply

Signing up for a vaccine appointment can be challenging. Health leaders say, a lot of the problems boil down to vaccine supply.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made a major prediction on Thursday - saying all Americans could be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations by April.

While that's great news - local leaders say a lot needs to happen now to get there - mainly, in regards to the vaccine supply. The Forsyth County Public Health Department, for example, is getting 1,175 first doses next week - which is only 75 more than this week's allotment of 1,100.

If you've tried to sign up for a vaccine appointment, you've likely experienced long wait times on the phone or no availability online. Joshua Swift, the Public Health Director for Forsyth County told WFMY News 2, these issues boil down to one thing: supply.

"The piece of the pie that we're dealing with - the vaccines - is very small," he said, "We're trying to work on a process that's as equitable as possible, but the bottleneck is the amount of vaccine that's available."

Since the end of December, the Forsyth County Health Department has administered more than 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Swift says, his team is prepared to administer thousands more.

"We could easily see 1,500 people per day and I think we have the capacity where we could see 2,000 people per day," he said, "We have this set up where we can see a lot of people - we just need the vaccine."

Not just in the Triad, but statewide - leaders, say that is the number one holdup.

"We recognize that there are so many of our vaccine providers that could be administering more vaccine - there just isn't the supply," said Dr. Cohen earlier this week.

President Joe Biden just vowed to make big changes on the federal level to address this problem.

"Just this afternoon, we signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna, and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines," he said Thursday.