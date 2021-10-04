The Carolina Classic Fair returns October 1st-10th!

Last year, due to COVID-19, a drive-thru fair was held. It featured virtual performances by fair entertainers, games, food, and more.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 'Carolina Classic Fair' formally known as the 'Dixie Classic Fair' will make its return in October!

According to the fair's website, this year's 'Carolina Classic Fair' will run from October 1-10.

Plans and protocols have yet to be released in regards to this year's fair in the midst of COVID-19.