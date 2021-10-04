The Carolina Classic Fair returns October 1st-10th!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 'Carolina Classic Fair' formally known as the 'Dixie Classic Fair' will make its return in October!
According to the fair's website, this year's 'Carolina Classic Fair' will run from October 1-10.
Last year, due to COVID-19, a drive-thru fair was held. It featured virtual performances by fair entertainers, games, food, and more.
Plans and protocols have yet to be released in regards to this year's fair in the midst of COVID-19.
It's possible this year's fair could feel more like those of years pasts, as restrictions have eased some in North Carolina with more people being vaccinated and cases trending downward.