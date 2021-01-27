Greensboro awarded $9 million in federal emergency rental assistance

The city is still working out program details and its application process.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has been awarded $8,949,177.90 in Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds for eligible households struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff applied to the US Department of Treasury for the financial assistance, which will be used for rent, utilities and other related housing expenses, and was recently notified its application was approved.

The nearly $9 million earmarked for the City is from the new $25 billion Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program that was established by the US Congress when it passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in December.

City Council will vote to adopt acceptance of the funds during its February 2 meeting. Meanwhile, Neighborhood Development Department staff is putting together a Request for Qualifications for experienced community partners to apply as program administrators for processing applications for assistance and providing the funding.

We know many of you want to rush to apply right now. But a city spokesperson said the funds are not yet in hand, and the application process is still being worked out.

The City will announce details of the program and its application process when they are established.