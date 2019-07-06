WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem will hold a public works career expo Wednesday, June 12.

The city plans to fill more than 80 vacancies for maintenance workers, vehicle operators, and equipment operators.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

Attendees are asked to enter through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

All candidates should bring an ID and resume so they can complete an application on-site.

Those seeking vehicle operator or maintenance worker positions should have a valid North Carolina driver's license.

If seeking equipment operator positions you should bring your commercial driver's license (CDL) or a CDL permit.

In addition, equipment operator candidates will be asked to show their skills with equipment on-site.

The equipment will include a dump truck with a trailer, a backhoe, mini-excavator, and a skid-steer.

Human Resource representative will also be on site to answer questions about the hiring process.

