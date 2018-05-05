GREENSBORO, NC -- In addition to free dog training classes every Sunday from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., LeBauer park will host two dog events, both this weekend and the next.

First up is “Adopt-a-Palooza, Greensboro’s largest dog adoption fair organized by All Pets Considered.

Adopt-a-Palooza is a multi-rescue group adoption fair geared toward helping those seeking to find a furry companion.

The event will be held Sunday, May 6, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Up next, is ‘Megan Blake’s DOGA (Dog Yoga) presented by Green Lincoln.’ After all, whoever said dogs don’t do yoga?

So bring a mat and don't forget that leash and prepare for some real relaxation Saturday, May 12, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

For more information concerning Greensboro Downtown Parks, visit Greensborodowntownparks.org or call (336) 334-7533.

