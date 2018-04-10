Everyone seems to be on social media – posting photos of themselves. You can’t go anywhere without seeing someone using their phone to snap a photo.

So whether it’s photos of your food, vacations or yourself, it ends up on social media. This morning we want to talk about the good and bad of selfies.

You've heard that taking too many selfies shows that you could be narcissistic where you have focus on yourself. Besides narcissism, selfies can be bad for you in other ways.

Selfies can be not only bad for your health, but also bad for your dating life. Let me explain. You can get stuck on photo filters that give you perfect skin; they can erase wrinkles, blemishes, lighten your hair or change your body. You can also chase lighting and angles to make sure that your best side is always captured.

This can lead to three things: 1) plastic surgery, Botox, fillers and 2) unattainable expectations for beauty 3) false advertising about what you look like. Your date can dump you and you end up alone.

Selfies can be good for your health because it makes you social. You share what you’re up to and this can lead to conversation. Interactions can help decrease loneliness and perhaps, make new connections.

