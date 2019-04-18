GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Public Library (GPL) is seeking the help of the community to bring Daily Show host Trevor Noah to Greensboro!

Wednesday, the City of Greensboro announced that Noah’s book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, was chosen for the 2019 One City, One Book community read.

The event is put on every other year by the GPL and features programs, films, theatrical productions and more based on the selected book for the read.

Noah's book focuses on his early childhood growing up in apartheid in South Africa.

Being born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother, Noah was considered illegal at his birth due to his mixed race.

The book further dives into themes of racism, family, education, 1980’s culture, the pitfalls of adolescence, and more.

GPL staff are seeking help from the community to convince Noah to make an appearance!

If you'd like to join the cause and help bring Noah to the Triad, just "@" him using the hashtag #TrevorToGPL on social media.

