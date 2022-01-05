Vote now for the name of the African Penguin at the Greensboro Science Center

The deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 9.

The Greensboro Science Center wants your input on naming the African penguin that hatched there on November 11, 2021.

GSC has narrowed down the choices to the following three names:

Newton

Niffler

Piper

You can vote on the final name using the Google Form. The deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 9.

"The birth of this African penguin chick is especially important because it aids in sustainability within our Association of Zoos and Aquariums community. The global population of African penguins has declined 73% within the past few decades, so it's crucial we continue to create a genetically diverse and healthy population," said GSC Aquarist Megan Zelinski.

According to GSC officials, the sex of the penguin is still undetermined. GSC's veterinary team will conduct a blood test to determine the sex of the penguin.