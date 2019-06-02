You'll all scream when you hear what North Carolina may name it's official frozen treat soon.

A newly-filed bill to the General Assembly proposes ice cream be made the state's official frozen treat. The dessert's a staple during summers in the Old North State, where you have to eat it fast before it becomes more cream than ice.

The bill cites data that says ice cream contributes about $39 billion to the 8 United States' economy and produces almost 188,000 jobs. The treat is important to North Carolina's dairy industry and is produced by dairy farmers, creameries, businesses and N.C. State University.

RELATED: Blue Bell Releases Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream In Time For Valentine's Day

Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County submitted the bill, named House Bill 30, on Tuesday.

Ice Cream in North Carolina 1 A BILL TO BE ENTITLED 2 AN ACT TO ADOPT ICE CREAM AS THE OFFICIAL STATE FROZEN TREAT.

The Triad is home to popular ice cream joints Yum Yum's, Ozzie's and Smitty's among others. Clemmons has held an Ice Cream Festival in recent years.

RELATED: How to make a clown ice cream sundae for National Sundae Day!

Here are some other things that have North Carolina's 'official' approval:

Fruit: Scuppernong grape

Scuppernong grape Vegetable: Sweet potato

Sweet potato Berries: Strawberry and blueberry

Strawberry and blueberry Beverage: Milk

Milk Mammal: Gray squirrel

Colors: Red and blue

Red and blue Stone: Emerald

Emerald Bird: Cardinal

Cardinal Reptile: Eastern box turtle

Eastern box turtle Flower: Dogwood

Dogwood Rock: Granite

Granite Tree: Pine tree

Pine tree Sport: Stock car racing

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users