GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro pastor is mourning the loss of his son who was hit and killed while crossing the street in Charleston, SC.

Danny Massie, interm minister of First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, was out of the country when he first got the news, his son David was hit. David passed away early Tuesday.

But through the death of David Massie, there is a glimmer of hope. Because Massie was an organ donor, his legacy will live on through someone else.

The accident happened toward the end of January. David's sisters tell WFMY News 2 he was crossing a busy street when the driver of a truck hit him.

He sustained a traumatic brain injury and was vent dependent for two weeks.

Doctors said he wasn't compatible for any meaningful recovery.

Then, David's family learned he signed up to be an organ donor.

He's done it before.

He donated a kidney so that his nephew would be able to get one. It was done through a kidney swap chain.

Hospital staff lined the hallway on the walk from the ICU to the operating room to honor David's life and his generosity.

"It was kind of overwhelming," David's sister Natalie Gregory said.

David's sisters say the gift inspired many in their hometown to sign up to donate.

"it's exponential. It is really really powerful to me to see all these people sign up to donate life because that's why he did and they are seeing what a great honor it is," Maria Massie said.

The Massie family says they forgive the driver who hit David.

"We haven’t been in touch with him but if we could, we would like to tell him we’re not upset with him.," Natalia Gregory said, "We forgive him and that we’re sorry he went through this as well."

The family is holding a memorial at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church Saturday in downtown Charleston at 11 a.m.