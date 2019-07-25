GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kenneth McDougald's day starts early at 232 Edgeworth St in Downtown Greensboro everyday. He's a probation officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

You won't find any pictures of his family in his office. In his line of work, any inkling of his personal life could affect his and his loved ones' safety. Instead, you'll find banners, posters and other gadgets of the next most important thing in his life: the New York Knicks and San Francisco 49ers.

"I love my Knicks!" McDougald says. "And Jerry Rice and Joe Montana."

Officer McDougald was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He followed family and moved to Greensboro, NC after high school in hopes of living in a better neighborhood and starting a chapter in his life. He attended North Carolina A&T for two years until his now wife became pregnant with their firstborn.

A few years later, McDougald decided it was time to pursue his education again, so he earned his Associates Degree from Guilford Technical Community College in Criminal Justice which led to his first job in public safety at the Guilford Juvenile Detention Center.

He realized how much he enjoyed helping troubled youth get back on the right path and pursued his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Guilford College, and later became a Juvenile Court Counselor.

The 2010 recession caused a massive layoff with NCDPS, and because he had only been in his position for a short amount of time, Officer McDougald lost his job.

He knew he wanted to continue helping the offenders in the community get back on track and successfully completing their probation, so he applied for a job in Adult Corrections. He has now been a Probation/Parole Officer for nine years.

"I was already doing case management, I was already doing probation type of duties with juveniles, so I just moved to the adult system and I just stayed," Officer McDougald says says.

The job isn't lucrative, in fact, some would think it's underpaid considering the amount of hats parole and probation officers have to wear beyond their job description. Officer McDougald says he alone supervises about 75 probationers and parolees at a time.

"It can be a stressful job and it's not for everybody," he says.

Just like many other parole and probation officers across the state and the country, McDougald often has probationers from out of state. His planner is already filled with the numerous office meetings, house visits, jail visits and court visits he has for the next few weeks. With this job, he says organization is key.

"If you're not organized, you're going to be stressed because you're all over the place," he explains.

Sometimes, life gets in the way, but it can't stop them. Just this week, Officer McDougald was accompanying a fellow officer to an emergency house visit on a very rainy day.

"An email said that he was feeling suicidal, that he wanted to harm himself and wanted to harm other people," he said.

While on their way, a car ran into theirs head-on, leaving the officer in front of the wheel with a broken wrist and both cars completely totaled. McDougald and the officer still had a duty to fulfill.

"We couldn't just cal him and say, 'Hey! You know, we just got into an accident, so we'll talk to you tomorrow'" he shared. "We had to go find other officers to deal with him."

He recognizes it's not for everyone, but Officer McDougald says he wouldn't change his job. He actually loves it.

"I'm happy here!"