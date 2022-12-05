The most reliable vehicle out there is...

Consumer Reports compiled data from 300,000 consumer entries to find the most reliable makes and models.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shopping for a new car can be tricky and nerve-wracking in the best of times. No one wants to waste money—or time—on an unreliable model.

Every year Consumer Reports surveys hundreds of thousands of its members asking them a simple but important question: What problems have they had with their vehicles in the past year? The survey asks about everything from the engine, transmission, and brakes to electrical systems, noise, leaks, paint, and trim.

"With reports on more than 300,000 vehicles, Consumer Reports calculated predicted reliability ratings," said Michael Crossen, Consumer Reports.

This year, Toyota, Lexus, and BMW were the top brands, with BMW moving up 10 spots from last year.

While pickup trucks account for 1 of every 5 new vehicles sold, they fell behind in reliability.

"Pickup trucks have been at the lower end of CR’s ratings for six of the last seven years. In this year’s survey, there were only seven trucks of more than a dozen that had reliability scores that were better than average or average," said Crossen.

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true reliable vehicle, Consumer Reports says a car—as in a traditional sedan—might be the way to go.

"Sedan body styles have been on the road for a long time, which has given manufacturers a chance to work on some of those problem areas and bugs. Trucks, minivans, and SUVs have complicated systems and can be more problematic," said Crossen.

You might also be surprised to learn that Consumer Reports found a majority of hybrid vehicles were as reliable as or better than their nonhybrid counterparts. The most reliable car in CR’s survey was the Toyota Corolla Hybrid.