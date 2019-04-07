HIGH POINT, N.C. — In North Carolina, five people die from opioid overdoses every day. The number of unintentional opioid overdose deaths has more than doubled in the past decade. More people die in North Carolina of an accidental drug overdose – usually, an opioid – than any other cause of accidental death, the North Carolina Attorney General's office says.

While the death toll is serious, that's not where the problem stops. The AG's office says for every overdose death in North Carolina, there were 16 emergency department visits to treat non-fatal overdoses. Hundreds of thousands of people across our state are struggling with addiction. Their families, their friends and their communities are feeling the impact.

WFMY News 2 wants you to be part of the solution to find answers. That's why we teamed up with North Carolina Attorney General, Josh Stein, for a town hall on the opioid crisis. Dozens gathered at the town hall held at Wesleyan Academy in High Point.

The panel of experts included NC Attorney General, Josh Stein, Forsyth County Sheriff, Bobby Kimbrough, GCSTOP Navigator & Recovering Addict, Chase Holleman, and Susan Stevens who lost her daughter to addiction. During the town hall, we heard from you. WFMY News 2 took questions from not just the audience but from those on Facebook.

We explored the struggle with addiction and the challenges with finding recovery. Everything from first responders providing help to an overdose to what happens with the search to find treatments and the care in hospitals.

Keep reading below to find a list of resources and a place to turn to find recovery.

LIST | Drug Addiction Hotlines, Get Help Now With Recovery Resources

Resources/More Information:

More Powerful NC

NC Opioid Action Plan

NC D.O.J on the Opioid Crisis

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE | A Night Near Death: 12 Hours In An Ambulance Tracking Overdoses With Paramedics

DRUG ADDICTION HOTLINES

SAMHSA’s National Helpline

The SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, 24/7, available 365 days a year for treatment referral and information services.

Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the online treatment locators.

National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Dependence

24-hour hotline 1-800-622-2255

More Details: National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

211 Drug Recovery Addiction Hotline

If you or someone you know has symptoms of drug addiction dial 2-1-1 from any cell phone or landline for help. This is a confidential call and you will be connected with an organization that specializes in recovery.

Another number to call 866-401-6342 is a toll-free number that is available should your service provider be unable to connect to 2-1-1.

More Details: United Way Substance Abuse Addiction Services

Triad Drug Recovery Addiction Services

Call the Alcohol and Drug Services 1-855-801-9817

Locations in the Triad: ADS

ADS Treatment Programs

Alcohol And Drug Resources & Forms

Opioid Treatment Program List NC

Triad/NC List Drug Substance Abuse Facilities In NC

SIGNS OF AN OVERDOSE

Do You Know The Signs Of An Overdose?

Snoring or Gurgling

Floppy arms or legs

Blue/gray lips or fingertips

Cannot be woken up

Shallow, or no breathing

No response to stimuli

Information provided by IOAD.

WHEN TO CALL AN AMBULANCE

People are often reluctant to call an ambulance for fear of police involvement or concern about the cost of a call-out. The police will only attend if there is a fatality or if their presence is requested, for example, if the ambulance crew feel threatened. This is an issue worldwide.

In addition to unconsciousness, call for emergency help when someone is:

Having a seizure

Experiencing severe headache

Experiencing chest pain

Experiencing breathing difficulties

Extremely paranoid, agitated and/or confused

It is not necessary for someone to have all of these signs or symptoms for them to be overdosing. Exhibiting only a few could still mean they are in trouble and need emergency help.

Opioid Overdose Response Help

Other related stories

A Night Near Death | The ‘Heroin Hug:’ The Warmth That Fuels Addiction

'We Have To Come At This From Every Angle': Winston-Salem Mother In Support Of 'Death By Distribution' Bill, Creating New Charge For Opioid Dealers

'Death by Distribution': People accused of selling drugs that contribute to an overdose face high-level felony conviction

Man Charged In Overdose Death of Pregnant Woman And Death of Her Unborn Child

'People Are Going To Be Scared To Dial 911': Greensboro Father Who Lost Daughter To Heroin Overdose Opposes 'Death By Distribution' Bill

'We Don't Want Her Death To Be In Vain': Making Meaning Of An Overdose

Opioid Epidemic Puts County Coroner Over Budget In Illinois

Ways To Protect Your Kids From Opioids

'All of my friends are dead' | Former heroin addict rebuilding her life

Words Matter: Changing How We Discuss Opioids