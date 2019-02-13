GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — 1.5 billion dollars, across 126 schools impacting 73,000 students.

One woman stood in front of congress to plea for help on their behalf. Tuesday, Guilford County Schools Superintendent was on Capitol Hill making a passionate plea to Congress.

Dr. Sharon Contreras says the plea is a simple, but an important one: we need to take care of our school children, and to do that we need to take care of our schools.

There's something wrong here, where the school who have the least already then come to school and deal with some of the same issues. Those issues include leaky roofs, bathrooms that don't work and more that could cost 1.5 billion dollars just to get to industry standards.

That is just Guilford County.

Officials say these issues are all across the country which is why Dr. Contreras says it may be time to think about a bail out.

"If we can bail out the auto industry, if we can bail out the banking industry then certainly there is a case to protect the 1/6th of the US populations that work and attend out schools every single day," said Contreras.

Congress is considering a federal bill dealing with school infrastructure.