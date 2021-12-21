The risk of gathering with others this holiday season

With the omicron variant in the United States, health officials say limiting gatherings and getting vaccinated are key to being safe this holiday season.

As people gather for the holidays this week, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and limit the size of gatherings.

"I can’t emphasize enough that we limit our gatherings to people who have been vaccinated, in particular people who’ve had a booster shot," said Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher, the Chief Medical Officer for Cone Health. "There is lots of good evidence that (...) people who have had a booster vaccine do much better (with the omicron variant) than those who have only had two vaccines."

Dr. Hatcher recommends people also continue to wash their hands and wear masks. Social distancing and proper ventilation are also key. Health officials are also recommending getting a rapid test before travel and two to three days after travel as well.

Adams Farm Pharmacy in Greensboro is offering rapid and PCR tests. You don't need an appointment, but you do need to register.

"I didn’t realize it was gonna be this crazy because (with) the holidays, everybody is wanting to come in and get tested and we do seem to be the only people who don’t require an appointment," said Jill Corbett, a pharmacist at Adams Farm Pharmacy.

The rapid test comes back within 10 to 15 minutes, while the PCR test takes 24 to 48 hours for results.

"The rapid tests are very good at diagnosing people who are symptomatic. For folks who are asymptomatic, the rapid tests are not as good which is why there’s a (...) recommendation that you do the testing twice: before travel and after travel," Hatcher said.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health, said testing is not always necessary for gathering this holiday season.

"If you're in a situation where everyone at the gathering is vaccinated, they don't have a known high-risk exposure, I think it's pretty safe to gather. There's nothing one-hundred percent," said Priest.

The "I Am Foundation," a non-profit organization in Greensboro, is giving back by not only providing free meals on Wednesday, December 21 but also offering vaccines and testing.

"Anything we can do in our community is helping to save our community," said Dennis Howard, the founder of the "I Am Foundation." "It’s our responsibility for our community to get tested and vaccinated."

The event is Wednesday, December 21, from 12-3 p.m. at 2216 W. Meadowview Rd. in Greensboro.

Doctors and Corbett agree that the best way to stay safe for the holiday season is to get the vaccine.

"That's the only way we are going to get out of this mess," Corbett said.