'Who'll lead WS/FCS?': The search continues for a new superintendent

At a closed-door session, the WS/FCS Board of Education will discuss an overview of the superintendent search process.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The search for a superintendent is a major topic of discussion for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district.

During a closed-door session, the WS/FCS Board of Education will discuss an overview of the superintendent search process. The board also said it will launch a nationwide search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Angela Hairston announced her resignation on Oct. 15 to take on the role of Superintendent of Danville Public Schools in Virginia where she had formerly worked as a math teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

Hairston is the seventh superintendent for WS/FCS and the first African American to serve in the role. She is the district's second female leader and had only been on the job since September of 2019.

Hairston's last day as WS/FCS is set for Nov. 13 barring and transitional delays or extension by the board.

District officials said they will announce an interim superintendent in the near future while a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent is underway. They said they will not rush the process.

The vacancy at the leadership of the school district has led some advocacy groups to conjure up some possible names who could vie to fill the position of interim superintendent.

Those names include current Forsyth County Commissioner and Former WS/FCS Superintendent, Dr. Don Martin, who served for 19 years, Dr. Kenneth Simington who most recently served as interim superintendent and deputy superintendent before retiring, and the current Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Tricia McManus, who was just hired in December.

The Minister's Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity has already started lobbying in support of Simington.

"We don't want the board to make a knee-jerk decision right now and put in someone at the helm of such an important position at such an important time where our children are going to be further impacted in their education," Dr. Keith Vereen said.

Dr. Vereen is the Social Justice Co-Chair of the Minister's Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

"We are here to express that we demand continuity and Dr. Kenneth Simington brings that continuity to the position and the experience to get the ship back afloat," Vereen said.

The group has launched an email campaign to inform members of the school board about their position.

Other advocates, including parents, said whoever leads the school district next must be a leader who would put children, teachers, and staff first.

"I hope that they find somebody that is a strong leader, that understands the diversity and the very unique needs of the community because Forsyth County is very diverse from what's going on in Winston-Salem to all around the county. So, I hope it's someone who's willing to listen and understand our unique situation," Alisha Croghan a mom and teacher with WS/FCS said.

"Not many people are entering the profession as are leaving it, so recruiting and retaining high-quality educators and classified personnel should be a priority for any new superintendent," Tripp Jeffers said.

Jeffers is also a teacher with WS/FCS and the former president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.

"While we need somebody who is decisive in this period of chaos, we also need someone who is empathetic and who listens and who understands what people are going through," Jeffers said.

"I just hope we can find somebody that really wants to fight for our kids," mom, April Carr said.

WFMY News 2 reached out to Drs. Martin, Simington, and McManus to confirm if they had formally or informally expressed interest in the leadership role.

Dr. Don Martin sent this statement;

"At this time I have no comment about the interim superintendent's position for WS/FCS."