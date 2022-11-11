Veterans open up about how they overcame homelessness, thanks to a Triad organization

Homelessness among veterans fell 11% over the last two years, however more than 33,000 still don't have a place to call home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor our veterans, we recognize their service and sacrifice.

For too many, when they return from service, they end up homeless.

A Greensboro organization is helping them build a new life.

"I moved here to look after my mother and father in Elon, North Carolina. After they passed, I had a breakdown," said U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, George Almond.

Years after exiting the service, Almond found himself out on the streets.

The Kernersville VA referred him to The Servant Center in Greensboro, an organization that helps homeless veterans regain their independence.

Without it, Almond says he would be "Homeless, in the middle of self abuse, drug use, whatever. Yeah, that's what it would look like for me, lost."

Almond has spent months going through programs that will help him sustain himself.

Soon, he will leave his temporary home, for a place of his own.

"This place gave me a place to rest, think about things, what I wanted to do, the opportunity to engage with people who knew how to help us and put things in order," said Almond.

"I landed a job, a nice job, and I was there for like 12 years and things changed from there," said Army Veteran Marion Riley.

Riley was living in a Winston-Salem shelter, struggling to find his next step in life.

"Then I ran into one military vet who pointed me in the right direction to another vet, and then I wound up here," said Riley.

The Servant Center gave him housing, food, and eventually helped him find a place of his own.

Both men are looking forward to regaining their independence and spending more time with their families.

"I get to spend more time or try to spend time with my kids and grandkids," said Riley.

Almond hopes to eventually move to Norway to be with his wife and children.

"My wife is going to come here in a month or two when the travel opens up, so everything is all dependent on that, but yes, I will be with my family by next year."