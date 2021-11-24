StarMed Greensboro COVID-19 Testing site relocating to Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on more COVID tests coming back positive, ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 26, StarMed COVID-19 drive-thru testing will stop testing at the Guilford County Department of Social Services and begin at the Four Seasons Town Centre, according to city officials.
Drive-thru testing will be available seven days a week at the Four Seasons Town Centre:
- Mondays to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
According to officials, StarMed COVID-19 drive-thru testing will continue operating on a regular schedule at the High Point Guilford County Health Department location.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.starmed.care or call 704- 941-6000. Appointments are not required.