StarMed Greensboro COVID-19 Testing site relocating to Four Seasons Town Centre

Starting Friday, StarMed will begin COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Four Seasons Town Centre.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 26, StarMed COVID-19 drive-thru testing will stop testing at the Guilford County Department of Social Services and begin at the Four Seasons Town Centre, according to city officials.

Drive-thru testing will be available seven days a week at the Four Seasons Town Centre:

Mondays to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to officials, StarMed COVID-19 drive-thru testing will continue operating on a regular schedule at the High Point Guilford County Health Department location.