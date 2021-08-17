The third dose of the vaccine excites one Greensboro woman living with HIV

The CDC recommends a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People with weakened immune systems are feeling some relief.

WFMY News 2 spoke with some people who are eligible for the shot.

Latisha Baxter, who lives in Greensboro, said she lives with HIV and other health conditions that make it difficult for her to function daily.

"One thing about my immune system is, you be weak and tired all the time. You have to eat and sleep a lot," Baxter said.

After hearing about a third dose and the extra precautions she has to take every day, she said a third shot would be beneficial. "I believe a third dose would help a great deal of people. They take the shot, keep their masks on where we can control this virus," said Baxter.

We spoke with another community member, who chose to be anonymous. He is living with a weak heart that is affecting his immune system and other organs in his body. He said he will take the third shot if his body gets worse.

We also heard from Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.

He said those who are considered immunocompromised include cancer patients, those on immunosuppressant medications, people with untreated HIV infections, and organ transplant patients.

He encourages people to talk to their doctor about whether or not they would benefit from a third dose.