The US is more prone to severe weather than the rest of the world, experts say

Experts say where we are on the globe is a bit unlucky, with a clash of air masses producing a lot of that severe weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The US is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather.

Geography is to blame for the US getting hit by stronger, costlier, more frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet.

The US is the perfect setup where warm moist air from the gulf and the cold dry air from the northwest clash creating the ideal conditions for tornadoes.

And that setup produces over 1200 tornadoes per year.

In recent years, tornado alley has been shifting eastward, impacting more of the mid-South.

Tornadoes have been getting more violent, and it's a trend that isn't likely to change.

