More than 72% of the country's freight is transported by truck, making consumers reliant on these drivers. But it's a tough job to fill.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trucking companies are pushing to fill thousands of open positions to help get your packages delivered on time.

According to the American Trucking Associations, the US needs more than 80,000 truck drivers. And it's a big deal.

The job requires drivers to travel away from their families and work odd hours. That's why trucking companies are offering up more money.

KLLM Transport Services just announced they're raising pay by upwards of 33%. That means some brand-new drivers could earn a six-figure salary within their first year of working.

And if the new recruiting method works, more drivers can help deliver your packages. That means shipments will spend less time waiting for truckers at the ports, and more time in your hands.

