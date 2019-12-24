WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city employees went back to work, Monday, after two of their co-workers were killed in a workplace shooting, Friday.

The mood was somber at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building on Lowery Street. Upon resumption for the workday, staffers were greeted by several counselors who were available as early as 6:30 a.m.

Around that same time Friday morning, police say 61-year-old, Steven Dewayne Haizlip, a 12-year employee of the City of Winston-Salem sanitation department shot and killed a coworker. Police said Haizlip targeted 48-year-old, Terry Lee Cobb, Jr, during the shooting.

Cobb was a 20-year Winston-Salem employee and was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene.

Police said Haizlip also wounded another employee, Curtis Peterson, and then engaged officers in a gunfight.

An officer, Sergeant Cameron Sloan, was injured before Haizlip was killed.

The Human Resources Director for the City of Winston-Salem said the incident has been hard for all city workers.

"We have provided EAP assistance on site for all employees, not just sanitation that want to discuss the incident and their feelings," said Carmen Caruth.

"Lots of them are trying to find ways to cope, their workplace has changed and we are trying to assist them to work through their feelings and provide them with whatever they need," she said.

Caruth also said city officials have been in touch with Cobb's as well and the family of the wounded employee and the shooter.

"They are grief-stricken and we will continue to follow them and work with them to provide them with whatever they need to help them get through it," added Caruth.

Some workers who didn't want to go on camera said they were also relying on their faith to help them through their anxiety and loss.

City officials said the grief counselors will have several sessions with the workers including individual and group sessions. They will also be available to workers who request additional counseling.

