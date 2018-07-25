GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The unexpected closure of Chakras Spa & Salon in downtown Greensboro has left many customers wondering what to do with their unused gift cards.

Some Triad business have already come forward, saying they will accept the gift cards - we're compiling a list of those businesses.

If you have a Chakras gift card, remember you may need to provide some kind of proof of the amount of the card - whether through a credit card statement or a receipt.

If you are the owner of a local spa that is accepting Chakras gift cards and want to be included in this list, please email webteam@wfmy.com and include any terms we should let consumers know.

Luxury of Greensboro:

Owner Crystal Jones says her spa is accepting Chakras gift cards at full price until September 30. You will need to provide proof of purchase with either a credit card statement or receipt for the gift card. The amount can be applied toward any service.

Location: 504 E Cornwallis Dr suite k, Greensboro, NC 27405

Contact: 336-579-8307

bellareal Personalized Skin Care:

bellareal Skin Care emailed us a statement saying they are accepting any Chakras gift certificates. The cards may be used toward Skin care face and body treatments, waxing procedures and skin care products. They will also provide a free consultation and brow shaping as an introduction to their spa.

Location: inside the Kneaded Energy building at 321 W Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27408

Contact: 336-274-7003

