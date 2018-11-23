GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We all want to save money this holiday season buying gifts for friends and loved ones.

But how about making money to buy gifts. Have you ever heard of such a thing?!

Two High Point women have. Julie Daye and Cari Mayers went shopping at the Macy's at the Friendly Center in Greensboro. WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters followed them around because they seemed to be Black Friday pros!

"Macy’s offers a great deal, you pay out of pocket in the beginning, then you submit the rebate and you get all that money back," Daye said.

But Jessica had to see it with her own eyes. She saw Julie and Cari buy designer pillows, slippers, some toys, clothes and more.

At the register, Jessica asked "What’s the damage?"

"58 dollars with coupons," Julie said

"And you’ll get it all back?" Asked Jessica.

"All of it," Julie said.

The coupon rebates will help Julie get her money back, but she didn't just break even. That's where the app called 'Ebates' comes into play. The app is free to download for Android and iOS.

"We also are Ebates people so on our app we got another four percent back so we actually made money by coming and getting all the things in the trunk and it's all free and we actually made a little money so it’s cool," Julie said.

"How much did you make?" Jessica asked.

"Not a whole heck of a lot, probably two bucks haha but you get good neighbor gifts and mother-in-law gifts and life is good."

"It’s all free plus you make a little bit," Cari said.

So, in conclusion, these ladies finished their holiday shopping without spending a dime, and actually profited a couple of bucks.

Mic drop.

Ebates will send you your money via paypal or by check. Paypal takes up to 24 hours, and by mail could take weeks.

Happy shopping y'all!

