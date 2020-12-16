‘They took her from us,’ Family and friends remember Christina Jones killed in a drive-by shooting

Christina Jones was shot and killed over the weekend at South Street and Ogden Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember the life of 18-year-old Christina Jones.

She was killed in a drive-by shooting in Greensboro.

Family members asked those at the vigil to wear blue, her favorite color. They also brought blue and white balloons to release in her memory. They also made a makeshift memorial to honor her memory.

