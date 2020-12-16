‘They took her from us,’ Family and friends remember Christina Jones killed in a drive-by shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember the life of 18-year-old Christina Jones.
She was killed in a drive-by shooting in Greensboro.
Family members asked those at the vigil to wear blue, her favorite color. They also brought blue and white balloons to release in her memory. They also made a makeshift memorial to honor her memory.
Jones was shot over the weekend at South Street and Ogden Street.
Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in her death. If you have any information call 336-373-1000.