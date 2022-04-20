Greensboro bridal shop seeing delays in dress orders from Ukraine

Duchess Bridal Boutique says it's ordered more dresses from Ukrainian designers to show support during the war.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of Ukrainians are away from home and more are navigating life in a war-torn country.

Here in the Triad, we're seeing unintended effects of the invasion.

It's creating delays for one Greensboro bridal shop owner but she's doubled her orders from Ukrainian designers despite the war.

Every bride is looking for something special when the come to Duchess Bridal Boutique. Owner Witneigh Davis has an eye for what will make her clients shine on their big day.

"We don't take it lightly," Davis said. "We love being involved in someone's happiest day of their life."

She's ordered more dresses from certain designers who work in Ukraine, to show support for their work.

Tanya Grig is one of them. In a recorded video message, she said the extra orders mean a lot in the middle of war.

"I'm beyond thankful to Witneigh Davis and all the brides choosing our gowns," Grig said. "It means the world for my company to get this immense support in this difficult time."

Davis said the dresses often catch customers' attention because of the hand-sewn embroidery and detail.

"They tend to choose more of the Ukrainian designers not on purpose but because they're so beautiful and they feel so good in them," Davis said.

Chelsea Lynch bought one from the boutique for her wedding last fall.

"It just was so unique. It had these gorgeous sleeves that you could remove. It just had the sparkle and the cool lace," Lynch said.

The orders keep coming in but it's taking longer to deliver the dresses. The have to be shipped from neighboring countries like Poland and the Czech Republic.

Davis said the dresses always make it in time. Right now, she's waiting on about 30 more to come in.

"They care just as much about getting these dresses to these brides as we do," Davis said.

She talks to Grig and other designers daily. She said they've become close friends.

"I want to just make sure that they know that I'm here because I care about them and not just to get a dress from them," Davis said.

She said most brides have been understanding about the delays. She hopes they see, it's more than just beauty that makes these dresses special.