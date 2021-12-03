'They were my mom's guardian angels'| Woman says two strangers assisted her mother after she had a bad fall

Jennifer Crissman of Greensboro is looking for two customers who she said helped her 78-year-old mother after she fell to the ground in a grocery store parking lot.

Jennifer Crissman said her 78-year-old mother was alone loading her groceries into her car in the parking lot of Lowes Foods on New Garden Road when her foot got stuck and intertwined in the shopping cart wheel causing her to fall to the ground.

After screaming for help, she said a man and a woman came to her mother’s rescue.

“Once they got her sitting down in the driver’s seat they refused to leave until she quit crying and she could breath normal and until she felt ok,’ Crissman said.

Crissman said she would like to thank and find the two customers who helped her mother.

She took to the Nexdoor app describing the events.

The post is gaining a lot of traction with hundreds of users reacting.

“So many have stated that this has really made it their day that they loved hearing this, that there are still good people in this world,” Crissman said.

“To myself and my family, these two individuals were not just human they were my mom’s guardian angels.”

Her mother Rosemarie young also wants to give thanks.

“It was just heartwarming to know there are good people because you really feel like the world is so bad,” Young said.

“You know people are so mean, and then you have total strangers helping you. It makes you feel good that there are good people. Not everybody’s bad.”