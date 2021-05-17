'Things are slowly improving': Getting gas to North Carolina stations and when prices could come back down

GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis gives an update on the state of fuel in North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Problems at the pump continue, nine days after a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Today more than half of gas stations in North Carolina - about 2,800 - don't have fuel. That's better than the more than 4,000that were out on Thursday of last week.

"Things are slowly improving expect more recovery this week. By Memorial Day, things should be actually improved enough where it shouldn't be much of a headache," Patrick DeHaan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, said. "There will still be some stations without fuel on Memorial Day."

The problem is not that there isn't gas, it's getting enough gas to stations. Tanker trucks are lining up to get fuel but only a few trucks can fill up at once. DeHaan said the shortage at the pump isn't actually due to the pipeline shut down completely.

"The Colonial Pipeline was the attention getter but the real issue that made this far worse and far longer was the fact that Americans were putting gasoline in Tupperware and in plastic bags," DeHann said. "I mean, even with the Colonial Pipeline operating this whole time, there would be no way for stations to keep up with this level of demand, no way, in a perfect world. So that's the focus, is that the panic buying made the situation much much worse than it would've been."