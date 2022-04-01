Third arrest after firefighter, another man shot outside Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

Police said Keon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem was the driver of the car involved in the shooting outside Kermit's Hot Dog House.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A third person was arrested and charged in the shooting of a firefighter and another man, outside of a restaurant last Friday in Winston-Salem.

Police said Keon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem was the driver of the car involved in the shooting outside Kermit's Hot Dog House. The shooting occurred in the parking lot. Rush was arrested Friday following a pursuit with Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) and Gang Unit located Rush on Gholson Street. They said he failed to stop for police. Rush later crashed his car on Highway 52 South near Interstate 40. No one was injured in the crash.

Rush was charged with 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Another person in the car, Reginald Sutton, 28 of Winston-Salem had an outstanding federal warrant for Sale and Delivery of a Schedule 1 Substance. Both Rush and Sutton were taken into custody.

Police already arrested Elijah Tyshawn Stanton, 18, of High Point and Kristan Jevon Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem and they’re both facing several charges.

Police said Allen is charged with the following:

2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill

Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

Trafficking an Opium or Heroin by Possession

Trafficking an Opium or Heroin by Transport

Possession with an Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police said Stanton is charged with the following:

2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill

Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot outside of the restaurant around 2:30 p.m. last Friday.

Winston-Salem police said one of the victims, Ross Michael Flynt was eating lunch with a group of his fellow firefighters outside the restaurant before the shooting occurred. They were on duty at the time of the shooting.

Police said the other victim, Patrick Dawarde Carter was leaving the restaurant with his food just before the shooting.

Police said a blue-colored passenger car entered the parking lot of the restaurant and some people inside the vehicle started shooting at customers. Then the vehicle got away.

Firefighters already there immediately began to provide first aid to the victims. Police said they're both in the hospital in stable condition.

Police said Allen originally received a $250,000 secured bond and Stanton originally received a $150,000 secured bond. Both bonds have been increased.

Investigators said Allen’s bond has been increased to $1.5 million, while Stanton’s has been increased to $500,000.

Officials said the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, under District Attorney Jim O’Neill, appeared on behalf of the people of the State of North Carolina, and requested Stanton’s case be increased to $1 million and Allen’s bond be increased to $2 million, citing the danger both defendants posed to the community, should they be released pending trial.