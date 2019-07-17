GREENSBORO, N.C. — A third man was arrested in a Greensboro homicide investigation at a motel from June.

Mamie Yvonne Martin, 30, was found shot at the Cavalier Inn on JJ Drive in Greensboro in June. She died the next week.

On Wednesday, Jalen Dre-Quan Austin, 25, was arrested on warrants for First Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

There were two previous arrests in this case. Paul Mykie Gilmore was arrested on June, 11 at a bus stop in Columbus, Ohio and dealt multiple charges, including First Degree Murder. Leon Mandell Brimley was taken into custody in Durham and also charged with First Degree Murder.

Police responded to the Cavalier Inn on June 11 and found Martin with gunshot wounds. Martin died on June 18.

