Third case of rabies confirmed in Alamance County this year

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County saw its third case of rabies this year on Wednesday, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

The North Carolina Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Raleigh confirmed the case.

Health officials said Alamance County Animal Control was notified of a dog bite involving three people on or around Hester Road in Burlington.

Officials said after picking the dog up, Alamance County Animal Control surrendered the dog to Burlington Animal Services.

Burlington Animal Services euthanized the dog for humane reasons and sent the dog to NCVDL for testing and found the dog was positive for rabies.

Of the four other dogs involved in the incident, two were up to date on vaccinations

Health officials said the two dogs received two vaccination boosters and are currently under a 45-day quarantine.

Officials said the remaining two dogs were not up to date on vaccinations and are currently under strict quarantine; euthanasia may be required.

“There were also seven cases of human exposure to the dog,” Alamance County Health said in a news release. “The health department is assisting the individuals with accessing post-exposure treatment.”

