GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Andrew Kennedy has not had the week he expected.

He currently lives in South Dakota for his job, but his family home back in Greensboro endured an uninvited guest--a break-in suspect.

They suspected theives took some small electronics, and game systems, which call all be replaced. Kennedy said he's most hurt by two other things that were taken--Eagle Scout medals.

One belongs to him, and one belongs to his Grandfather and was given to him sometime around 1945, according to Andrew.

His Grandfather's medal was given to Andrew when his Grandfather passed away, so it means a lot to him. So much in fact, Andrew is offering a $1,000 reward to get it back.

He shared the post on Facebook and it is getting a lot of traction. With nearly 1,000 shares Andrew is hopeful he will soon be reunited with the two medals.

