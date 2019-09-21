HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Two third-grade students didn't line up after recess at their elementary school in Holly Springs Wednesday afternoon. It turned out, they'd walked to a McDonald's about a mile away from campus.

Sarah Simmons, principal of Holly Grove Elementary School, sent a note to parents about the incident.

The note said it happened around 2:50 p.m., when students went back inside the building after recess, and the teachers noticed the two students were missing.

The principal was then notified and the school was searched. The school contacted police and the parents of the two missing students.

Shortly after being notified, Holly Springs police got a call from a concerned citizen, and the students were found at the McDonald's about a mile away.

The students were escorted back to school by the police.

“I will be determining appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that the students understand the severity of their actions,” said Simmons. “Please take a moment to talk with your children about following school rules and staying safe. Our staff will use this as a learning opportunity to continue to improve our supervisory practices.”

The principal thanks the police department and the actions of the concerned citizen.

