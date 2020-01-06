Third night of Greensboro protests ends with no further violence; man who climbed statue arrested for violating curfew

Greensboro fire crews used a ladder truck to bring down the protester who climbed the Nathanael Greene statue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a protester who climbed and sat on the Nathanael Greene statue during a demonstration in downtown.

Greensboro fire crews used a ladder truck to peacefully bring down the protester who was then arrested. The protester wrote the words, “The constitution” on his stomach. He was arrested in violation of the curfew order set in place by the city.

Earlier Monday evening, a group of protesters gathered outside the Greensboro Police Department as a curfew was enacted citywide at 8 p.m.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan posted the following on her Facebook page: "I am issuing a citywide CURFEW effective immediately from 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m., to be in effect until modified or rescinded. ￼Please plan accordingly. It will restrict travel within the city limits."

Greensboro's curfew comes after two days of protests in the downtown area. The demonstrations were peaceful for most of those days. However, some outsiders vandalized businesses once the protests were over.

Monday night's protest was nonviolent, with people holding signs and chanting.

They stood outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. They also walked along Elm Street.

However, protesters were there past 8 p.m. Police repeatedly warned protesters about the curfew and asked them to leave the area or they could be arrested.

Two people were taken into custody. The crowd of protesters left the downtown area.

Third night of protests in downtown Greensboro HAPPENING NOW | Third night of protests in downtown Greensboro. https://bit.ly/2TYw2iT *WARNING: Live coverage could contain offensive language or images* Greensboro under curfew starting Monday night: https://bit.ly/2XqMH0F Posted by WFMY News 2 on Monday, June 1, 2020

VIDEO: Greensboro fire crews are trying to get a protester down from a statue.

