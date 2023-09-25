Thirsty Pallet bar owner details scene from the brawl in Winston-Salem

The owner said he has extra security on weekends for this reason, to prevent situations from escalating and would like to see more police downtown.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a much more laid-back atmosphere at Thirsty Pallet Bar in downtown Winston-Salem compared to the chaos that broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"One patron threw a drink at another patron. then the craziness ensured," said bar owner Eric Zyglis.

Winston-Salem police said the craziness Zyglis is referring to resulted in his security guard being attacked and hit with chairs. It landed him in the hospital.

"He took the brunt of everything. He's back in great spirits. He came back the next night," Ziglis said. "He wanted to be here not only for the business but for the rest of the employees that are here. He has a big heart and wants to make sure everyone is feeling safe as well."

Zyglis said the brawl was captured on their cameras.

This is an active investigation so we are unable to share the video.

Winston Salem police said the bar fight involved 20 people who ran off before officers arrived.

". At one point, a patron came behind the bar and was throwing things. It got misconstrued as a potential employee," Zyglis said.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said in a state statement, "Rest assured, we are actively working to identify and arrest the individuals involved in this violent act. We will not accept this type of lawlessness in our City."

Ziglas said he has extra security on weekends for this reason, to prevent situations from escalating.

He said he's frustrated that even with extra safety measures in place this type of chaos broke out.

Zyglis explained he's never had an incident like this and he's seen success being a part of the Winston-Salem Bar Owners Council.

They meet regularly and members have stickers on their windows clearly stating what they won't tolerate. It lists things like fighting, drug use and vandalism.

"If someone does something egregious, the bar owners can choose whether or not they want to let me come on their business," said Ziglis. "It's helped tremendously."

Zyglis said he'd like to see more police downtown.