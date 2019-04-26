CLEMMONS, N.C. — “Kelly, how would you like to have $25,000 a year for the rest of your life?” said Peter Beckage to his granddaughter.

Those were the words spoken like a dream come true from a Clemmons grandfather who’s really spoiling his granddaughter in the most wonderful kind of way!

“I knew if I ever won anything big, I would share it,” said Beckage. “I’m happy with the little wins, and I’m so happy this is a gift I can give to her.”

85-year-old, Peter Beckage who has one sweet heart decided to give his lucky winnings to his granddaughter, Kelly Thomas.

“Oh my gosh Grandpa, did you win the lottery?” said Thomas. In fact, he did and in a big way.

The winnings mean Thomas will get $25,000 a year for the rest of her life. It also means she’ll get to pursue her dreams of teaching.

Thomas plans to use the money to pay for college as she will soon be attending UNC-Wilmington.

“To be able to focus on something I’m passionate about thanks to my grandpa is an amazing gift,” said Thomas. “I’ve always dreamed of being a Catholic school teacher and helping people. This money makes it possible for me.”

Beckage bought the winning Lucky for Life ticket at Carlton’s Hampton Road Grocery in Clemmons on Palm Sunday after eating pancakes with his granddaughter.

“When I got all five, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I had a hard time getting back to sleep I was so excited.”

Beckage tried to sit through church but couldn’t focus on his prayers. He texted his daughter to tell her about his plan.

Together Thomas and her grandfather claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

