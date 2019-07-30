WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Black Theatre Festival, considered by some to be the most significant cultural event for black theater is back.

The 6-day festival brings celebrities of film, TV and the stage from all over the world to the Triad.

This year marks 30 years. Sixty-thousand people are expected to pour into the city to take part in workshops, watch plays and films, and brush elbows with top black celebrities.

"It really is Holy ground. This is a space where all of us who do theater for our community and we want to own our own narrative, we all want to be here," playwright Moses Alexander Greene said.

There will be around 130 performances held during the festival.

The festival runs through Saturday.

You can purchase tickets for performances here and see a schedule of events here.