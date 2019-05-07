GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro neighborhood celebrated the Fourth of July with a tradition of its own.

The Kirkwood neighborhood puts on its own parade and block party.

One of the highlights is the 50-foot American flag that hangs from tree to tree, over a street.

"This is tradition. This is Kirkwood. I was born into this. This is something that's been happening for decades. Growing up and going to Kirkstock on July 3rd and then having the parade - we have a flag raising ceremony and then the parade in the afternoon. It's been my July 4th for many decades," said Taylor McCaskill, who lives in Kirkwood.

As a new part of the parade, the neighborhood held its first parade float contest to generate even more excitement.

