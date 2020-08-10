This is why Domestic Violence Awareness month is important

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pandemic within the pandemic, that's how some are describing the rising number of domestic violence cases across the country.

In Guilford county alone, domestic violence-related homicides are up 250% from last year. There's also a 20% increase in domestic violence-related calls to law enforcement in the county.

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Triad organizations want you to be aware of what is going on in your community.

"Domestic violence is a community issue domestic violence is not individual," Poria Shipman founder and director of the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence said.

Madonna c. Jackson said the Sherri Denese Jackson works to provide resources and shelter to those dealing with domestic abuse. She said we all play a role in spotting abuse.

"The way you spread awareness is by talking about it. You know you can see that there might be something different with your friend or with your coworker. Those are the key things that you need to pay attention to," Jackson said.

Audrie Sá with Family Service of the Piedmont said the pandemic is only making things worse.

"What we really noticed it's not the number of calls or people coming in for services or the amount of 50 Bs, it's the intensity of the cases that we are seeing, Sá said.

Sá and Jackson said over the last seven months the pandemic has put a financial strain on many families leading to people lashing out at their partners.

"Women in these situations men in these situations, they have a break when the abuser goes off to work. Well with COVID no one is going to work and you got to think about the pain that that person is in more often than just the weekend," Jackson said.

"People were told to stay in isolation that's one of the most dangerous things that you can tell a victim of domestic violence," Sá explained.

Later this month beginning Monday, October 26, and ending on Saturday, November 7, the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation will partner with the city of Greensboro to hold its 5th annual Paint the City Purple Campaign. The campaign is meant to encourage healthy relationships and to end domestic violence.

Everyone is asked to display the color purple at their workplaces, homes and schools to show that domestic violence has no place there.

The Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation is also starting a new support group called Truth Speaks

"We are here for victims. We are here for survivors. We are here for individuals that wanna learn how to prevent domestic violence," Jackson said.

You can Text "PURPLE" to 336-585-8480 to donate to the foundation. All donations will benefit awareness, education and prevention.

For resources or help you can call the Sherrie Denese Jackson foundation helpline at 336-510-9292