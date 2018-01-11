CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte artist, Abstract Dissent, has donated a mural to Butler High School following the deadly shooting at the school on Monday.

The shooting took the life 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen and another 16-year-old student, Jatwan Cuffie is being charged with his murder.

RELATED | Shooting at Butler High 'began with bullying that escalated out of control'

Abstract Dissent said he was working on a mural for Concord Middle School when he heard about the shooting in Matthews. Dissent said he knew he had to do something for the school.

"This went with my cause and my purpose so I called the school and told them I wanted to donate a mural," Dissent said.

Dissent said painting murals for schools and local non-profits is his brand.

"The bottom line is we need to start treating each other a little better. Maybe if we find things we can relate to instead of our differences," Dissent wrote on Facebook.

Dissent said he hopes the mural can bring the school kids together for their first day back at school.

RELATED | 'I hear pop, pop, pop': Student recalls shooting scene in Butler High

© 2018 WCNC