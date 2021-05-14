'This really feels illegal to be without a mask right now' | Triad reacts to lifted face covering restrictions

"I didn't realize they already lifted the restrictions, so if it's not mandated that I have to wear it I'm probably not going to," Brittany Colley said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Month after month, we've been all about the masks. Governor Roy Cooper first ordered the mandate last June.

With fewer cases and more vaccines, the masks are mostly going away.

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters walked around Greensboro to find out how people are feeling about the long-awaited change.

"This really feels illegal to be without a mask right now," Brittany Colley said as she walked into Boxcar Bar & Arcade on Friday after the announcement was made.

There was much confusion overall. Many Greensboro residents did not know about the lifted restrictions that took effect immediately after the 1:30 p.m. news briefing.

For the most part, we're allowed to go bare-faced indoors now. Some restrictions apply, and individual businesses can still choose to require face coverings.



"I feel like my face will just feel naked!" Jessica Linville exclaimed as she was heading into Trader Joe's.



Some say they don't feel comfortable without a mask at this point in time.



"I feel like I still will {wear one} I'm more conscious of crowds and like, being around people I don't know," Linville continued.



"I'm a retired nurse so I'm still going to be cautious," Ann Bokelman added as she also walked into the grocery store with a mask on. Trader Joe's in Greensboro no longer requires customers to wear them, but its employees have to.

"Even though we’ve been vaccinated there’s still breakthrough infections and what worries me is if I had an asymptomatic infection and then I was around my grandchildren who are too young to be vaccinated," Bokelman elaborated.



"I know it's going be a very touchy subject with a lot of people but for me personally, if it can help the next one I'll keep my mask on," Joshua Watson said.



On the other hand, lots of people have been waiting anxiously for this mask-less moment.



"I think it's about time, it should've been lifted a long time ago," Wendy Gumpert said.

"I'm on board with the lifted restrictions,"Melissa Bagwell said. "I'm over it, I want to be out and about and not have to worry about a mask in my pocket."

"It's been about a year, a lot of people are tired of it, I'm tired of it," Noah said as he also went into Boxcar.

"I feel great because I’m fully vaccinated, so I’m ready to get back to life," another added. "I feel protected and I think it’s a good step forward."