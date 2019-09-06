A very wet weather pattern will continue through the middle of this week. It won't rain all the time, everywhere, but bands of rain will swing through on & off for several days and could be heavy at times, which could lead to some flooding problems as the days wear on. Be alert and stay safe. Never drive through flooded roadways.

Just like the weekend, off and on rain will continue Monday. Not everybody will get rain all the time. You can expect some dry spells from time to time, but if you spend any extended period outside you're going to get wet eventually. Adjusting outdoor plans is a good idea.

We may get a bit of a break in the rain chances Tuesday, before more rain moves in Wednesday. Rain totals may end up anywhere from 3 to 7 inches by the time it all comes to an end later this week. Highest totals will be expected in the Foothills and Mountains where there is a greater risk for flooding.

By Thursday, drier air will begin to move into the area. As the deep moisture in the moisture moves off the coast, the cloudy and rainy weather will be replaced with sunnier weather Friday.

The weather should remain dry Saturday, before rain chances begin to return Sunday. Here's a look at the 7 Day Forecast.

