This will be the guy you’ll see in elevators across North Carolina

Move over elevator queen! Cherie Berry's photos will be replaced with Tom Petty in North Carolina elevators.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Cherie Berry after she went viral on TikTok.

The elevator queen, Cherie Berry’s 20-year reign is officially over. That means you’ll no longer see her photo every time you get onto an elevator in North Carolina.

However, you will see a new face! North Carolina Department of Labor worker, Tom Petty will be featured, after being named the state’s new Chief of Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

Petty’s name will appear along with the New Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson on more than 24,000 elevator certificates. It will take about a year to replace all of them.

Elevators are inspected once per year by the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

Petty will also oversee the inspection of escalators, moving walks, lifting devices for people with disabilities, aerial passenger tramways, inflatable devices and amusement rides.