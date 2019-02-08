Thomas Built Buses, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America announced Friday they will lay off 100 production workers. The layoff will affect production workers at its manufacturing plants based in High Point, NC.

The company says after three years of increased demand and staffing to accommodate growth, they are now adjusting to the cyclical nature of the business.

Those affected will be invited to a DTNA hosted job fair and be provided with resume building and interview workshops.

