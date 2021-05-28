Thomasville 18-year-old hit and killed on NC-109 while waiting for tire change outside the car

North Carolina Highway Patrol reports Aliyah Jordan Garris died after she was hit by a pickup truck around 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old from Thomasville died after being hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol reports on May 24 at 3:17 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on NC-109 in Davidson County. Officials said 18-year-old, Aliyah Jordan Garris of Thomasville was hit by a Ram pickup heading north.

Trooper Ned Moultrie confirms Garris was with two other people when their car got a flat tire and broke down. He said the car was disabled in part of the road, and that someone was attempting to change the tire.

Officials tell WFMY News 2 Garris was outside of the car and in the roadway next to it when she was hit and killed.